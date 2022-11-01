This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: TDCX Inc. (TDCX)

As of close of business last night, TDCX Inc.’s stock clocked out at $12.94, down -0.69% from its previous closing price of $13.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 700647 shares were traded. TDCX stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.44.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TDCX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, HSBC Securities on March 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TDCX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDCX has reached a high of $30.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.17.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TDCX traded 211.07K shares on average per day over the past three months and 155.7k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 145.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.06M. Shares short for TDCX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.01M with a Short Ratio of 4.18, compared to 1M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.64 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.72, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDCX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $482.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $466.93M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $476.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $400.09M, up 19.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $580.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $592.39M and the low estimate is $552.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.