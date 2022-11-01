This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)

In the latest session, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) closed at $4.10 down -1.44% from its previous closing price of $4.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 582872 shares were traded. VKTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0850.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.70 and its Current Ratio is at 11.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 25, 2021, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $12.

On June 05, 2020, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $14.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on June 05, 2020, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when FOEHR MATTHEW W bought 45,000 shares for $2.47 per share. The transaction valued at 111,195 led to the insider holds 111,250 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VKTX has reached a high of $7.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2630, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0977.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VKTX has traded an average of 663.14K shares per day and 1.38M over the past ten days. A total of 76.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.77M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VKTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.70, compared to 4.6M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.16% and a Short% of Float of 3.25%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.78 and -$1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.9. EPS for the following year is -$1.04, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.7 and -$1.45.