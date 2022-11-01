Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of 1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH)

The closing price of 1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX: EFSH) was $2.63 for the day, up 39.89% from the previous closing price of $1.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.7500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 41736654 shares were traded. EFSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EFSH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Froning Paul bought 6,240 shares for $2.62 per share. The transaction valued at 16,350 led to the insider holds 36,938 shares of the business.

Roberts Ellery bought 3,000 shares of EFSH for $8,235 on Aug 29. The Chairman and CEO now owns 370,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.75 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Froning Paul, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $2.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,750 and bolstered with 30,698 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EFSH has reached a high of $16.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3010, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.3968.

Shares Statistics:

EFSH traded an average of 137.97K shares per day over the past three months and 16.51k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.81M. Insiders hold about 10.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.90% stake in the company.