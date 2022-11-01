Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) closed the day trading at $5.60 down -1.50% from the previous closing price of $5.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2622678 shares were traded. HOTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.37.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HOTH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.70 and its Current Ratio is at 15.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on October 15, 2019, initiated with a Speculative Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Knie Robb bought 10,000 shares for $0.39 per share. The transaction valued at 3,900 led to the insider holds 828,259 shares of the business.

Knie Robb bought 10,000 shares of HOTH for $4,000 on Sep 16. The CEO and President now owns 818,259 shares after completing the transaction at $0.40 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOTH has reached a high of $43.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.23.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HOTH traded about 13.04K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HOTH traded about 28.11k shares per day. A total of 1.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.25M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HOTH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 350.87k with a Short Ratio of 0.22, compared to 116.03k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.4. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.38.