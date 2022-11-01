Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

The closing price of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) was $0.69 for the day, up 4.04% from the previous closing price of $0.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0268 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3094130 shares were traded. HYMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6511.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HYMC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.50 and its Current Ratio is at 11.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on October 23, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 24 when Sprott Eric sold 5,000,000 shares for $1.27 per share. The transaction valued at 6,375,000 led to the insider holds 18,408,240 shares of the business.

WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC sold 7,817,401 shares of HYMC for $7,228,751 on Mar 08. The 10% Owner now owns 735,117 shares after completing the transaction at $0.92 per share. On Nov 12, another insider, WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 38,299 shares for $1.04 each. As a result, the insider received 39,923 and left with 8,552,518 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HYMC has reached a high of $3.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6946, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0145.

Shares Statistics:

HYMC traded an average of 4.66M shares per day over the past three months and 1.82M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 197.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.74M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.50% stake in the company. Shares short for HYMC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.87M with a Short Ratio of 2.59, compared to 3.84M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.98% and a Short% of Float of 4.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HYMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $110.73M, down -97.60% from the average estimate.