Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) closed the day trading at $8.33 up 1.71% from the previous closing price of $8.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8140831 shares were traded. QS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.01.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 32.10 and its Current Ratio is at 32.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on September 29, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On April 12, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $20.

On March 29, 2022, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $20.SMBC Nikko initiated its Neutral rating on March 29, 2022, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 19 when Singh Mohit sold 8,500 shares for $8.07 per share. The transaction valued at 68,594 led to the insider holds 302,157 shares of the business.

Singh Mohit sold 8,500 shares of QS for $69,833 on Oct 10. The Chief Development Officer now owns 302,157 shares after completing the transaction at $8.22 per share. On Sep 28, another insider, Singh Mohit, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 8,500 shares for $9.07 each. As a result, the insider received 77,103 and left with 302,157 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QS has reached a high of $43.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.87.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QS traded about 5.94M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QS traded about 6.63M shares per day. A total of 431.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 259.90M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.20% stake in the company. Shares short for QS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 51.56M with a Short Ratio of 8.65, compared to 53.87M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.98% and a Short% of Float of 21.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$0.85, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$1.1.