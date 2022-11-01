Update from bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE): A steady trajectory

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) closed the day trading at $6.27 up 0.48% from the previous closing price of $6.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3411575 shares were traded. BLUE stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.12.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BLUE, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 02, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Cole Jason sold 14,194 shares for $5.53 per share. The transaction valued at 78,473 led to the insider holds 189,546 shares of the business.

Cole Jason sold 7,448 shares of BLUE for $32,707 on Aug 04. The Chief Strategy & Financial Off now owns 203,740 shares after completing the transaction at $4.39 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Obenshain Andrew, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 21,805 shares for $4.39 each. As a result, the insider received 95,754 and left with 247,131 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 76.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLUE has reached a high of $17.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.31.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BLUE traded about 7.90M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BLUE traded about 3.64M shares per day. A total of 77.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.22M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BLUE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.41M with a Short Ratio of 2.84, compared to 17.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.76% and a Short% of Float of 26.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.93 and a low estimate of -$1.41, while EPS last year was -$3.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.11, with high estimates of -$0.7 and low estimates of -$1.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.73 and -$5.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.46. EPS for the following year is -$2.42, with 11 analysts recommending between -$1.09 and -$4.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLUE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $140M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.66M, up 699.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $175.46M and the low estimate is $5.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 71.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.