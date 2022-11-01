What shareholders can do to beat the market with Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) stock

In the latest session, Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) closed at $0.46 down -5.07% from its previous closing price of $0.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0246 from its previous closing price. On the day, 785006 shares were traded. APTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4508.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on October 19, 2020, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On September 22, 2020, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

On February 20, 2020, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on February 20, 2020, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Rice William G. bought 10,000 shares for $0.68 per share. The transaction valued at 6,834 led to the insider holds 363,252 shares of the business.

Payne Fletcher bought 10,000 shares of APTO for $6,775 on Sep 19. The SR VP & Chief Fin. Officer now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.68 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Rice William G., who serves as the Chair, President & CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,681 and bolstered with 353,252 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APTO has reached a high of $2.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6338, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9488.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, APTO has traded an average of 229.61K shares per day and 469.1k over the past ten days. A total of 92.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.02M. Insiders hold about 20.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.10% stake in the company. Shares short for APTO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 267.08k with a Short Ratio of 1.19, compared to 412.31k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.29% and a Short% of Float of 0.29%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.51 and -$0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$0.8.