What shareholders can do to beat the market with Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) stock

In the latest session, Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) closed at $0.98 up 10.14% from its previous closing price of $0.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1187 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1430782 shares were traded. EVK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8565.

For a deeper understanding of Ever-Glory International Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

As of this moment, Ever-Glory’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 89.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.11.

Over the past 52 weeks, EVK has reached a high of $3.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9740, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3741.

For the past three months, EVK has traded an average of 29.90K shares per day and 145.87k over the past ten days. A total of 14.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.82M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EVK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.06k with a Short Ratio of 0.43, compared to 18.84k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.11% and a Short% of Float of 0.42%.

