What shareholders can do to beat the market with HEXO Corp. (HEXO) stock

As of close of business last night, HEXO Corp.’s stock clocked out at $0.19, up 4.52% from its previous closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0083 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8819029 shares were traded. HEXO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1980 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1773.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HEXO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Underperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $1.07 to $0.53.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HEXO has reached a high of $1.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1894, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3499.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HEXO traded 7.00M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 601.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 442.17M. Insiders hold about 2.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.97% stake in the company. Shares short for HEXO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.16M with a Short Ratio of 3.53, compared to 37.06M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.07 and -$2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.09 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $34.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.68M to a low estimate of $29.26M. As of the current estimate, HEXO Corp.’s year-ago sales were $30.62M, an estimated increase of 11.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $35.83M, a decrease of -20.50% less than the figure of $11.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $39.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $30.11M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HEXO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $156.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $145.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $150.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $97.76M, up 54.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $146.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $154.44M and the low estimate is $125.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.