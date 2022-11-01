What shareholders can do to beat the market with Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) stock

As of close of business last night, Nomad Foods Limited’s stock clocked out at $15.40, up 5.62% from its previous closing price of $14.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2465542 shares were traded. NOMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.64.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NOMD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On January 27, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 05, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $36 to $29.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nomad’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOMD has reached a high of $28.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.90.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NOMD traded 1.09M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.92M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 174.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.45M. Insiders hold about 15.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NOMD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.75M with a Short Ratio of 1.53, compared to 1.59M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.01% and a Short% of Float of 1.21%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.77 and $1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.74. EPS for the following year is $1.89, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.94 and $1.79.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $696.39M. It ranges from a high estimate of $703.29M to a low estimate of $677.85M. As of the current estimate, Nomad Foods Limited’s year-ago sales were $691.5M, an estimated increase of 0.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.82B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.13B and the low estimate is $2.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.