What shareholders can do to beat the market with Yellow Corporation (YELL) stock

In the latest session, Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) closed at $4.43 up 4.73% from its previous closing price of $4.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 885825 shares were traded. YELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Yellow Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 26, 2021, Vertical Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Jones Shaunna D. bought 600 shares for $7.13 per share. The transaction valued at 4,280 led to the insider holds 19,345 shares of the business.

Faught James R. sold 28,615 shares of YELL for $212,323 on Aug 09. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 100,672 shares after completing the transaction at $7.42 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, Faught James R., who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 7,942 shares for $7.60 each. As a result, the insider received 60,361 and left with 129,287 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YELL has reached a high of $15.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.3596, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9237.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, YELL has traded an average of 1.05M shares per day and 756.87k over the past ten days. A total of 51.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.16M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.40% stake in the company. Shares short for YELL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.97M with a Short Ratio of 2.74, compared to 5.26M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.76% and a Short% of Float of 8.56%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.9 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.4 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.4B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.45B to a low estimate of $1.35B. As of the current estimate, Yellow Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.31B, an estimated increase of 6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.43B, an increase of 9.60% over than the figure of $6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.37B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.12B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.01B and the low estimate is $5.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.