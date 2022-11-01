Which analyst expects Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Performant Financial Corporation’s stock clocked out at $2.32, up 16.00% from its previous closing price of $2.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1265935 shares were traded. PFMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PFMT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on April 11, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On July 07, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

On June 04, 2021, Colliers Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Colliers Securities initiated its Buy rating on June 04, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 25 when PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM bought 100,000 shares for $2.84 per share. The transaction valued at 284,000 led to the insider holds 15,454,704 shares of the business.

ECMC Group, Inc. sold 194,334 shares of PFMT for $441,138 on Mar 16. The 10% Owner now owns 2,044,881 shares after completing the transaction at $2.27 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, ECMC Group, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 24,229 shares for $2.00 each. As a result, the insider received 48,458 and left with 2,239,215 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PFMT has reached a high of $3.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9654, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3396.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PFMT traded 112.94K shares on average per day over the past three months and 111.53k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 73.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.02M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PFMT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 533.14k with a Short Ratio of 3.19, compared to 552.71k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.73% and a Short% of Float of 1.04%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $24.19M. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.3M to a low estimate of $24.08M. As of the current estimate, Performant Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $32.84M, an estimated decrease of -26.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PFMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $108.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $108.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $108.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $124.39M, down -12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $122.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $128.61M and the low estimate is $117.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.