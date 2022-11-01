Which analyst expects Wayfair Inc. (W) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Wayfair Inc.’s stock clocked out at $37.92, up 4.72% from its previous closing price of $36.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4771712 shares were traded. W stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.77.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of W’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 10, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when FLEISHER MICHAEL D sold 5,617 shares for $35.02 per share. The transaction valued at 196,715 led to the insider holds 74,797 shares of the business.

Oblak Steve sold 1,224 shares of W for $42,937 on Oct 18. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 165,135 shares after completing the transaction at $35.08 per share. On Oct 04, another insider, Tan Fiona, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 4,294 shares for $36.73 each. As a result, the insider received 157,719 and left with 28,380 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, W has reached a high of $298.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.43.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that W traded 4.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.92M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.18M. Shares short for W as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.63M with a Short Ratio of 5.23, compared to 22.68M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.50% and a Short% of Float of 48.23%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 27 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.64 and a low estimate of -$2.11, while EPS last year was $1.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.63, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$2.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.24 and -$8.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.76. EPS for the following year is -$3.7, with 30 analysts recommending between $2.07 and -$7.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for W’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.71B, down -7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.94B and the low estimate is $9.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.