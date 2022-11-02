A correction may be in store for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) shares?

As of close of business last night, Allegion plc’s stock clocked out at $106.56, up 1.71% from its previous closing price of $104.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 790076 shares were traded. ALLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $107.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $105.73.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALLE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 16, 2022, Wells Fargo reiterated its Overweight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $157 to $147.

Morgan Stanley reiterated its Equal-Weight rating for the stock on February 16, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $146 to $134.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 when Stone John H bought 12,500 shares for $104.45 per share. The transaction valued at 1,305,612 led to the insider holds 64,535 shares of the business.

Martens Robert C. sold 2,150 shares of ALLE for $240,961 on Jun 06. The SVP Chief Innovation & Design now owns 5,433 shares after completing the transaction at $112.07 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Eckersley Timothy P, who serves as the Sr. VP-Allegion International of the company, sold 2,046 shares for $111.32 each. As a result, the insider received 227,751 and left with 34,284 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Allegion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLE has reached a high of $137.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $87.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 95.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 106.32.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALLE traded 770.41K shares on average per day over the past three months and 882.08k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 87.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.40M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.97M with a Short Ratio of 2.34, compared to 1.8M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.24% and a Short% of Float of 2.57%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.32, ALLE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.01.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.67 and a low estimate of $1.44, while EPS last year was $1.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.57, with high estimates of $1.68 and low estimates of $1.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.7 and $5.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.57. EPS for the following year is $6.34, with 15 analysts recommending between $6.75 and $5.79.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $829.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $890.82M to a low estimate of $780.48M. As of the current estimate, Allegion plc’s year-ago sales were $712.74M, an estimated increase of 16.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $832.26M, an increase of 17.40% over than the figure of $16.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $892M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $766.9M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.87B, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.75B and the low estimate is $3.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.