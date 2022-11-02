A correction may be in store for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) shares?

In the latest session, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) closed at $44.36 up 0.68% from its previous closing price of $44.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 581504 shares were traded. BEAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.50.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on June 17, 2022, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

On April 28, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $62.

On January 05, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $130.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on January 05, 2022, with a $130 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when FMR LLC sold 551 shares for $54.25 per share. The transaction valued at 29,892 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

FMR LLC sold 20,326 shares of BEAM for $1,229,806 on Aug 05. The See Remark 1 now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $60.50 per share. On Jul 28, another insider, Evans John M., who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $65.78 each. As a result, the insider received 1,315,559 and left with 123,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 38.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEAM has reached a high of $100.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.60.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BEAM has traded an average of 1.08M shares per day and 880.3k over the past ten days. A total of 70.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.02M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BEAM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.24M with a Short Ratio of 12.12, compared to 11.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.84% and a Short% of Float of 21.69%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.85 and a low estimate of -$1.28, while EPS last year was -$1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.14, with high estimates of -$0.8 and low estimates of -$1.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.3 and -$4.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.31. EPS for the following year is -$4.84, with 12 analysts recommending between -$3.68 and -$6.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $65.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.84M, down -30.40% from the average estimate.