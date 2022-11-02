A correction may be in store for Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) shares?

In the latest session, Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) closed at $1.32 up 12.82% from its previous closing price of $1.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1156013 shares were traded. RGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Regis Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 22, 2021, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $10.

Loop Capital Downgraded its Buy to Hold on October 22, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $7.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RGS has reached a high of $3.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1606, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2789.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RGS has traded an average of 913.00K shares per day and 159.35k over the past ten days. A total of 43.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.81M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RGS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.16M with a Short Ratio of 5.21, compared to 7.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.53% and a Short% of Float of 20.14%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $289.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $289.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $289.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $415.11M, down -30.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $295M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $295M and the low estimate is $295M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.