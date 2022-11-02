A correction may be in store for Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares?

In the latest session, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) closed at $0.96 up 5.73% from its previous closing price of $0.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0522 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19233880 shares were traded. BBIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vinco Ventures Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when McFillin Phillip Anthony sold 50,000 shares for $1.20 per share. The transaction valued at 60,000 led to the insider holds 204,756 shares of the business.

McFillin Phillip Anthony sold 75,000 shares of BBIG for $107,752 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 254,756 shares after completing the transaction at $1.44 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, McFillin Phillip Anthony, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider received 500,500 and left with 329,756 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBIG has reached a high of $3.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9684, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4684.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BBIG has traded an average of 17.75M shares per day and 5.19M over the past ten days. A total of 210.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.29M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BBIG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 36.86M with a Short Ratio of 2.03, compared to 36.32M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.81% and a Short% of Float of 15.83%.