A glimpse at Baozun Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) closed at $4.01 up 1.78% from its previous closing price of $3.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 503987 shares were traded. BZUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Baozun Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $8 from $5 previously.

On March 14, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $5.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on March 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $8.30.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BZUN has reached a high of $18.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.4744, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.8210.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BZUN has traded an average of 422.09K shares per day and 624.13k over the past ten days. A total of 67.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.67M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BZUN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.32M with a Short Ratio of 7.42, compared to 5.48M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.53. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.23 and $0.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $313.46M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $328.43M to a low estimate of $302.43M. As of the current estimate, Baozun Inc.’s year-ago sales were $384.19M, an estimated decrease of -18.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $312.92M, an increase of 5.00% over than the figure of -$18.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $324.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $301.1M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BZUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.41B, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.73B and the low estimate is $1.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.