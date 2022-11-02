A glimpse at Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s stock clocked out at $57.71, up 1.12% from its previous closing price of $57.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 789955 shares were traded. BHF stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.10.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BHF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on April 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $54 from $53 previously.

On January 26, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $52.

On January 21, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $79.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on January 21, 2022, with a $79 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Brighthouse’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHF has reached a high of $62.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.86.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BHF traded 548.52K shares on average per day over the past three months and 506.76k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 74.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.11M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BHF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.53M with a Short Ratio of 3.93, compared to 2.52M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.38% and a Short% of Float of 5.15%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.07 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $5.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.97, with high estimates of $3.74 and low estimates of -$2.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.76 and $4.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.2. EPS for the following year is $14.49, with 11 analysts recommending between $15.77 and $13.54.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $2.02B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.06B to a low estimate of $1.88B. As of the current estimate, Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.39B, an estimated decrease of -15.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.98B, a decrease of -19.90% less than the figure of -$15.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.73B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.67B, down -14.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.75B and the low estimate is $7.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.