A glimpse at Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) closed at $0.21 down -3.88% from its previous closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0086 from its previous closing price. On the day, 600966 shares were traded. GFAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2080.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFAI has reached a high of $2.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2666, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5576.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GFAI has traded an average of 2.69M shares per day and 617.73k over the past ten days. A total of 35.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.52M. Insiders hold about 37.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GFAI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 0.49, compared to 1.6M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.33% and a Short% of Float of 6.47%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.