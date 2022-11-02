A glimpse at IDEXX Laboratories Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, IDEXX Laboratories Inc.’s stock clocked out at $394.93, up 9.80% from its previous closing price of $359.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+35.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 956377 shares were traded. IDXX stock price reached its highest trading level at $400.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $375.00.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IDXX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 280.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 73.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $530 to $435.

On July 12, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $440.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on July 12, 2022, with a $440 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when AYERS JONATHAN W sold 250 shares for $509.70 per share. The transaction valued at 127,425 led to the insider holds 629,490 shares of the business.

POLEWACZYK JAMES F sold 4,595 shares of IDXX for $2,908,635 on Nov 29. The Executive Vice President now owns 14,818 shares after completing the transaction at $633.00 per share. On Nov 12, another insider, MCKEON BRIAN P, who serves as the Executive VP & CFO of the company, sold 9,225 shares for $620.73 each. As a result, the insider received 5,726,188 and left with 26,317 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, IDEXX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 72.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IDXX has reached a high of $670.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $317.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 344.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 417.16.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IDXX traded 523.86K shares on average per day over the past three months and 454.37k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.46M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IDXX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.89M with a Short Ratio of 4.53, compared to 1.95M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.25% and a Short% of Float of 2.54%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.35 and a low estimate of $1.49, while EPS last year was $2.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.24, with high estimates of $2.35 and low estimates of $2.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.09 and $8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.27. EPS for the following year is $10.2, with 11 analysts recommending between $11.16 and $9.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $864.78M. It ranges from a high estimate of $883.42M to a low estimate of $857.02M. As of the current estimate, IDEXX Laboratories Inc.’s year-ago sales were $826.14M, an estimated increase of 4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $861.7M, an increase of 6.30% over than the figure of $4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $880M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $842.6M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IDXX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.22B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.88B and the low estimate is $3.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.