A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

The price of Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) closed at $23.37 in the last session, up 6.08% from day before closing price of $22.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1222550 shares were traded. BCOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.35.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BCOR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on July 11, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On December 14, 2021, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $22.

The Benchmark Company reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on June 16, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when ERNST MARK A bought 19,978 shares for $16.22 per share. The transaction valued at 324,043 led to the insider holds 89,323 shares of the business.

Mehlman Marc bought 10,000 shares of BCOR for $165,000 on Dec 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 51,637 shares after completing the transaction at $16.50 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, PROCTOR GEORGANNE, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,025 shares for $16.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,459 and bolstered with 48,664 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Blucora’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCOR has reached a high of $23.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.07.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BCOR traded on average about 290.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 263.49k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 47.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.11M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BCOR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.53M with a Short Ratio of 3.45, compared to 1.77M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 4.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.17 and a low estimate of $0.95, while EPS last year was $1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.89 and $1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.83. EPS for the following year is $2.87, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.2 and $2.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BCOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $969.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $943.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $955.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $885.2M, up 7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.05B and the low estimate is $996.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.