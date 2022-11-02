ABMD (Abiomed Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Abiomed Inc.’s stock clocked out at $377.82, up 49.88% from its previous closing price of $252.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+125.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7000177 shares were traded. ABMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $381.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $377.50.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ABMD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 67.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on October 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $300.

On April 06, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Peer Perform rating and target price of $330.

On June 18, 2021, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $360.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on June 18, 2021, with a $360 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Began Marc A sold 500 shares for $255.95 per share. The transaction valued at 127,975 led to the insider holds 15,785 shares of the business.

SUTTER MARTIN P sold 2,000 shares of ABMD for $564,117 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 122,839 shares after completing the transaction at $282.06 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, SUTTER MARTIN P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $290.72 each. As a result, the insider received 581,445 and left with 124,839 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Abiomed’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 79.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 68.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABMD has reached a high of $379.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $219.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 258.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 277.63.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ABMD traded 283.10K shares on average per day over the past three months and 301.11k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.55M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ABMD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.77M with a Short Ratio of 6.95, compared to 1.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.88% and a Short% of Float of 5.00%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $0.99, while EPS last year was $1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.04, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5 and $4.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.56. EPS for the following year is $5.61, with 9 analysts recommending between $6.22 and $5.28.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $278.98M. It ranges from a high estimate of $298.1M to a low estimate of $271.63M. As of the current estimate, Abiomed Inc.’s year-ago sales were $242.55M, an estimated increase of 15.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.41B and the low estimate is $1.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.