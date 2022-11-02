AIM (AIM ImmunoTech Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $0.57 in the prior trading day, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX: AIM) closed at $0.59, up 3.09%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0177 from its previous closing price. On the day, 851360 shares were traded. AIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6707 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5634.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AIM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 33.70 and its Current Ratio is at 33.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 291.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIM has reached a high of $1.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5990, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8037.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 114.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 113.44k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 48.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.39M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AIM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 550.49k with a Short Ratio of 5.07, compared to 580.44k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 1.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $120k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $530k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $135k, up 292.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $990k in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.63M and the low estimate is $140k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 86.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.