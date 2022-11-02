An average trading volume for AMETEK Inc. (AME) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) closed at $132.03 in the last session, up 1.83% from day before closing price of $129.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1904806 shares were traded. AME stock price reached its highest trading level at $137.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $129.09.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AME’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 83.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on July 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $122 from $170 previously.

On December 17, 2021, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $159.

Wolfe Research Upgraded its Peer Perform to Outperform on December 14, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $162 to $166.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when Kohlhagen Steven W sold 3,100 shares for $123.75 per share. The transaction valued at 383,614 led to the insider holds 42,864 shares of the business.

Kohlhagen Steven W sold 3,000 shares of AME for $380,439 on Aug 10. The Director now owns 45,964 shares after completing the transaction at $126.81 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, AMATO THOMAS A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 615 shares for $133.03 each. As a result, the insider received 81,814 and left with 9,560 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AMETEK’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AME has reached a high of $148.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 119.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 123.77.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AME traded on average about 1.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.41M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 230.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 228.49M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AME as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.47M with a Short Ratio of 1.76, compared to 2M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.64% and a Short% of Float of 0.71%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AME is 0.88, which was 0.72 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.62. The current Payout Ratio is 17.70% for AME, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2012 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $1.27, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.37, with high estimates of $1.43 and low estimates of $1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.56 and $5.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.43. EPS for the following year is $5.82, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.15 and $5.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.45B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.48B to a low estimate of $1.43B. As of the current estimate, AMETEK Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.39B, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.52B, an increase of 5.70% over than the figure of $4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.51B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.55B, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.26B and the low estimate is $6.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.