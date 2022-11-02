An investigation into ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR)’s technical aspects

The price of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) closed at $5.35 in the last session, up 0.56% from day before closing price of $5.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5368033 shares were traded. ARR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.24.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on February 22, 2022, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $9.50 from $11 previously.

On July 14, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARR has reached a high of $10.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.38.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARR traded on average about 4.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.39M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 132.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.85M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ARR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.46M with a Short Ratio of 3.77, compared to 12.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.17% and a Short% of Float of 14.40%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ARR is 1.20, which was 0.99 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 18.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 15.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.60.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.15 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.08. EPS for the following year is $1.07, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $0.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $148.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $120M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $130.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $73.68M, up 77.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $153.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $193.69M and the low estimate is $120M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.