An investigation into Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s technical aspects

The price of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) closed at $2.28 in the last session, up 4.11% from day before closing price of $2.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12290701 shares were traded. CIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1950.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CIG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Companhia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIG has reached a high of $2.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2360, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4495.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CIG traded on average about 7.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 17.88M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.20B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.76B. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CIG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.91M with a Short Ratio of 1.53, compared to 9.45M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CIG is 0.28, which was 0.98 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 44.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.03. The current Payout Ratio is 319.80% for CIG, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 12, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 02, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.19 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.89B, up 27.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.36B and the low estimate is $4.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -30.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.