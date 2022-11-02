An investigation into Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $1.99 in the prior trading day, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) closed at $2.49, up 25.13%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 886538 shares were traded. SNOA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0073.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SNOA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNOA has reached a high of $6.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4302, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0584.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 38.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.06k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 3.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.09M. Insiders hold about 0.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SNOA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 21.05k with a Short Ratio of 0.02, compared to 36.46k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.68% and a Short% of Float of 0.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.