An investigation into United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)’s technical aspects

The price of United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) closed at $43.16 in the last session, up 1.91% from day before closing price of $42.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1134862 shares were traded. UBSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.31.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UBSI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Janney on September 06, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On December 15, 2021, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $44 to $38.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on February 01, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $36.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 29 when ADAMS RICHARD M SR bought 7,776 shares for $33.60 per share. The transaction valued at 261,274 led to the insider holds 20,557 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UBSI has reached a high of $42.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.38.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UBSI traded on average about 672.72K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.02M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 134.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.77M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.30% stake in the company. Shares short for UBSI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.13M with a Short Ratio of 6.91, compared to 5.09M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.79% and a Short% of Float of 4.43%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for UBSI is 1.44, which was 1.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.03. The current Payout Ratio is 53.90% for UBSI, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 29, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.61 and $2.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.56. EPS for the following year is $2.72, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.79 and $2.65.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $259.46M. It ranges from a high estimate of $265.12M to a low estimate of $254.5M. As of the current estimate, United Bankshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $244.14M, an estimated increase of 6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $259.82M, an increase of 9.30% over than the figure of $6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $262.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $252.92M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UBSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $998.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.02B, down -1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.1B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.