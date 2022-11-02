An investigation into Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $78.75 in the prior trading day, Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) closed at $76.79, down -2.49%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3303696 shares were traded. WOLF stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.62.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WOLF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on October 24, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $160 from $130 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when LE DUY LOAN T bought 2,000 shares for $120.34 per share. The transaction valued at 240,677 led to the insider holds 2,000 shares of the business.

Dorchak Glenda sold 1,000 shares of WOLF for $75,794 on Jun 02. The Director now owns 7,591 shares after completing the transaction at $75.79 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, LE DUY LOAN T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $75.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 75,230 and bolstered with 22,540 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WOLF has reached a high of $142.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 109.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.43.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.3M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 124.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.42M. Shares short for WOLF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.11M with a Short Ratio of 3.28, compared to 10.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.17% and a Short% of Float of 10.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.4 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $207.87M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $210.05M to a low estimate of $205M. As of the current estimate, Wolfspeed Inc.’s year-ago sales were $145.8M, an estimated increase of 42.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WOLF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $728M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $722.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $725.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $525.6M, up 38.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $947.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.