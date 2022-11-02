An overall feel about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $213.12, up 2.83% from its previous closing price of $207.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 646866 shares were traded. ALNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $214.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $206.99.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALNY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 13, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $175.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when SHARP PHILLIP A sold 33,670 shares for $230.49 per share. The transaction valued at 7,760,736 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Tanguler Tolga sold 1,841 shares of ALNY for $401,630 on Aug 05. The EVP, Chief Commercial Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $218.16 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Tanguler Tolga, who serves as the EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 1,754 shares for $210.00 each. As a result, the insider received 368,340 and left with 3,629 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 27.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALNY has reached a high of $236.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $117.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 203.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 165.84.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALNY traded 1.17M shares on average per day over the past three months and 994.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 122.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.21M. Shares short for ALNY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.99M with a Short Ratio of 4.10, compared to 4.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.13% and a Short% of Float of 4.86%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.11 and a low estimate of -$2.29, while EPS last year was -$1.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.7, with high estimates of -$0.76 and low estimates of -$2.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.1 and -$9.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.07. EPS for the following year is -$3.54, with 19 analysts recommending between $0.36 and -$8.03.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $287.76M. It ranges from a high estimate of $327.8M to a low estimate of $246.65M. As of the current estimate, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $218.69M, an estimated increase of 31.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $332.36M, an increase of 28.60% less than the figure of $31.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $403.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $294.5M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $844.29M, up 27.80% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.3B and the low estimate is $1.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 50.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.