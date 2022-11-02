Analysis of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB): Selected Notes

The closing price of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) was $5.93 for the day, up 1.95% from the previous closing price of $5.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 64479628 shares were traded. ITUB stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.76.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ITUB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on September 29, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $7 from $5.40 previously.

On February 11, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $5.

On January 24, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $4.50.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on January 24, 2022, with a $4.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Itau’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ITUB has reached a high of $6.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.99.

Shares Statistics:

ITUB traded an average of 40.73M shares per day over the past three months and 52.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 9.80B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.30B. Insiders hold about 52.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ITUB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 54.56M with a Short Ratio of 0.87, compared to 65.24M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.46, ITUB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.10. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.19. The current Payout Ratio is 110.30% for ITUB, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 27, 2018 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.64 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.61. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.75 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.07B to a low estimate of $6.07B. As of the current estimate, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s year-ago sales were $5.29B, an estimated increase of 14.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITUB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.42B, up 10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.98B and the low estimate is $25.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.