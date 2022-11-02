Analysis of New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD): Selected Notes

New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) closed the day trading at $0.92 up 2.87% from the previous closing price of $0.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0257 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1806303 shares were traded. NGD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9273 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8942.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NGD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on October 03, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $1.25 from $1 previously.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Underperform to Sector Perform on September 08, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $1.75 to $1.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NGD has reached a high of $2.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8308, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2568.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NGD traded about 2.91M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NGD traded about 1.94M shares per day. A total of 682.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 680.14M. Insiders hold about 0.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NGD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.12M with a Short Ratio of 2.65, compared to 2.44M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.3 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $136.71M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $180.7M to a low estimate of $115.21M. As of the current estimate, New Gold Inc.’s year-ago sales were $198.2M, an estimated decrease of -31.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $174.57M, a decrease of -2.90% over than the figure of -$31.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $188.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $166.71M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NGD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $745.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $610M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $646.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $745.5M, down -13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $833.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $913.2M and the low estimate is $768M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.