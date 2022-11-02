Analysis of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY): Selected Notes

The closing price of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY) was $16.37 for the day, up 0.55% from the previous closing price of $16.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 510647 shares were traded. SNCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.13.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SNCY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on September 06, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On December 22, 2021, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $45.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on December 22, 2021, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 when Trousdale William sold 485 shares for $15.02 per share. The transaction valued at 7,285 led to the insider holds 7,723 shares of the business.

Davis Brian Edward sold 1,571 shares of SNCY for $22,795 on Oct 12. The Chief Marketing Officer & SVP now owns 5,477 shares after completing the transaction at $14.51 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Whitney Grant, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer & EVP of the company, sold 120 shares for $13.49 each. As a result, the insider received 1,619 and left with 5,837 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sun’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 79.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNCY has reached a high of $33.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.64.

Shares Statistics:

SNCY traded an average of 552.20K shares per day over the past three months and 333.22k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.74M. Shares short for SNCY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.35M with a Short Ratio of 5.76, compared to 3.78M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.05% and a Short% of Float of 7.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.9 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $1.79, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.43 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $224.1M to a low estimate of $211M. As of the current estimate, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $136.99M, an estimated increase of 58.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $226.4M, an increase of 30.40% less than the figure of $58.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $231.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $220.9M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNCY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $959M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $875.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $908.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $623.01M, up 45.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.23B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.