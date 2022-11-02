Are analysts optimistic about Block Inc.’s (NYSE:SQ) stock?

Block Inc. (NYSE: SQ) closed the day trading at $59.00 down -1.78% from the previous closing price of $60.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11980831 shares were traded. SQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.62.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SQ, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 66.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on September 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $57 from $125 previously.

On September 21, 2022, SMBC Nikko Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $120 to $70.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to Underperform on September 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $120 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 26 when Henry Alyssa sold 30,769 shares for $59.84 per share. The transaction valued at 1,841,184 led to the insider holds 422,615 shares of the business.

Henry Alyssa sold 30,769 shares of SQ for $1,709,113 on Oct 19. The Square Lead now owns 422,615 shares after completing the transaction at $55.55 per share. On Oct 12, another insider, Henry Alyssa, who serves as the Square Lead of the company, sold 30,769 shares for $53.71 each. As a result, the insider received 1,652,563 and left with 422,615 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SQ has reached a high of $255.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.94.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SQ traded about 13.93M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SQ traded about 12.43M shares per day. A total of 581.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 523.11M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SQ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 38.48M with a Short Ratio of 1.87, compared to 44.29M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.63% and a Short% of Float of 7.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 34 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.43 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.88. EPS for the following year is $1.65, with 42 analysts recommending between $3.04 and $0.71.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 41 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.66B, up 0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 42 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.08B and the low estimate is $18.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.