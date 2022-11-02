Are analysts optimistic about Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:CNK) stock?

The closing price of Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) was $10.75 for the day, up 1.32% from the previous closing price of $10.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2791930 shares were traded. CNK stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.65.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CNK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on October 12, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $17 from $23 previously.

On October 12, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $9.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on July 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Cavalier Michael sold 8,929 shares for $16.30 per share. The transaction valued at 145,543 led to the insider holds 273,329 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNK has reached a high of $23.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.41.

Shares Statistics:

CNK traded an average of 2.94M shares per day over the past three months and 2.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 118.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.42M. Shares short for CNK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.63M with a Short Ratio of 7.38, compared to 21.93M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.79% and a Short% of Float of 29.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$1.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.29 and -$0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is $1.04, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.73 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $804.26M to a low estimate of $700M. As of the current estimate, Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $260.53M, an estimated increase of 181.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $650.2M, an increase of 49.50% less than the figure of $181.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $744.46M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $487.2M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.51B, up 71.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.3B and the low estimate is $2.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.