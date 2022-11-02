Are analysts optimistic about Ecopetrol S.A.’s (NYSE:EC) stock?

The closing price of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) was $10.19 for the day, up 3.35% from the previous closing price of $9.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1788275 shares were traded. EC stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.12.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2021, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $14.70.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on November 29, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $16.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ecopetrol’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EC has reached a high of $18.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.51.

Shares Statistics:

EC traded an average of 1.36M shares per day over the past three months and 1.93M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.06B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 221.63M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8M with a Short Ratio of 5.63, compared to 6.45M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.03, EC has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.26. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.39.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.01 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.19 and $1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.01. EPS for the following year is $2.74, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.29 and $1.98.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.31B to a low estimate of $8.31B. As of the current estimate, Ecopetrol S.A.’s year-ago sales were $4.84B, an estimated increase of 71.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.64B, an increase of 59.40% less than the figure of $71.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.47B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.49B, up 37.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $37.58B and the low estimate is $24.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.