Are analysts optimistic about Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UBX) stock?

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) closed the day trading at $2.75 down -3.85% from the previous closing price of $2.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 27501415 shares were traded. UBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UBX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 10, 2021, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $7.

Citigroup Upgraded its Sell to Buy on June 28, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Ghosh Anirvan sold 13,706 shares for $0.48 per share. The transaction valued at 6,579 led to the insider holds 983,210 shares of the business.

Dananberg Jamie sold 10,923 shares of UBX for $5,243 on Sep 14. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 661,213 shares after completing the transaction at $0.48 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Ghosh Anirvan, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 10,446 shares for $0.67 each. As a result, the insider received 6,999 and left with 996,916 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UBX has reached a high of $36.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1998, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.7127.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UBX traded about 442.14K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UBX traded about 363.3k shares per day. A total of 69.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.75M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.00% stake in the company. Shares short for UBX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 223.34k with a Short Ratio of 0.25, compared to 393.82k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.32% and a Short% of Float of 0.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.97 and -$1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.1. EPS for the following year is -$1.2, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.95 and -$1.64.