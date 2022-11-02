Are analysts optimistic about Uranium Energy Corp.’s (AMEX:UEC) stock?

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) closed the day trading at $4.12 down -2.14% from the previous closing price of $4.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6522873 shares were traded. UEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4099 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UEC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 12.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 14, 2020, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Speculative Buy rating and target price of $1.50.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Speculative Buy rating on October 14, 2020, with a $1.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Uranium’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 316.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 117.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UEC has reached a high of $6.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9644, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9051.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UEC traded about 9.96M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UEC traded about 8.32M shares per day. A total of 345.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 339.49M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.80% stake in the company. Shares short for UEC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 51.75M with a Short Ratio of 4.65, compared to 46.4M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.08% and a Short% of Float of 18.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.03 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.5M and the low estimate is $25.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.