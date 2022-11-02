Are DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) closed at $0.61 up 4.17% from its previous closing price of $0.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0244 from its previous closing price. On the day, 726252 shares were traded. DATS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5725.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of DatChat Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 32.60 and its Current Ratio is at 32.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 when Myman Darin M bought 14,000 shares for $0.70 per share. The transaction valued at 9,799 led to the insider holds 1,764,275 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2481.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DATS has reached a high of $8.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7900, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4299.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DATS has traded an average of 212.22K shares per day and 102.68k over the past ten days. A total of 19.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.83M. Insiders hold about 8.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DATS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 317.9k with a Short Ratio of 0.60, compared to 325.42k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 1.89%.