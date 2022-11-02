Are Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Evercore Inc.’s stock clocked out at $107.90, up 2.66% from its previous closing price of $105.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 636482 shares were traded. EVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $108.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $104.95.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EVR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on October 27, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $109 from $106 previously.

On September 23, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $99 to $85.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $176 to $141.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 28 when Carlton Pamela G sold 322 shares for $96.25 per share. The transaction valued at 30,992 led to the insider holds 2,564 shares of the business.

Carlton Pamela G sold 327 shares of EVR for $40,924 on Mar 01. The Director now owns 1,702 shares after completing the transaction at $125.15 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, Pensa Paul, who serves as the Contr., Principal Acct.Officer of the company, sold 1,197 shares for $129.25 each. As a result, the insider received 154,711 and left with 5,354 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Evercore’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVR has reached a high of $157.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 92.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 104.97.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EVR traded 448.46K shares on average per day over the past three months and 504.09k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.27M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EVR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.24M with a Short Ratio of 2.93, compared to 1.29M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.06% and a Short% of Float of 3.31%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.45, EVR has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.38.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.17 and a low estimate of $0.93, while EPS last year was $3.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.67, with high estimates of $3.49 and low estimates of $1.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.75 and $7.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.6. EPS for the following year is $11.44, with 8 analysts recommending between $14.45 and $8.19.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $526.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $580.13M to a low estimate of $468M. As of the current estimate, Evercore Inc.’s year-ago sales were $831.63M, an estimated decrease of -36.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $713.09M, a decrease of -36.60% over than the figure of -$36.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $782.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $633.1M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.32B, down -23.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.97B and the low estimate is $2.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.