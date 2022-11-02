As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) offers stability

The closing price of NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) was $20.27 for the day, up 1.15% from the previous closing price of $20.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1094968 shares were traded. NXGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.83.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NXGN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 07, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $20.

Guggenheim Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $26.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 26 when Waters Mitchell sold 3,889 shares for $20.00 per share. The transaction valued at 77,780 led to the insider holds 62,725 shares of the business.

Metcalfe David A sold 32,372 shares of NXGN for $654,173 on Oct 26. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 148,776 shares after completing the transaction at $20.21 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Barbarosh Craig A., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,500 shares for $17.27 each. As a result, the insider received 60,431 and left with 57,183 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NextGen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 68.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 15.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXGN has reached a high of $21.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.53.

Shares Statistics:

NXGN traded an average of 528.67K shares per day over the past three months and 1.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.10M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NXGN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1M with a Short Ratio of 2.61, compared to 1.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.48% and a Short% of Float of 1.80%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for NXGN, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 03, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 08, 2015. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 26, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.99 and $0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $1.06, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.09 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NXGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $635.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $626.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $628.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $596.35M, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $668.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $679.57M and the low estimate is $654.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.