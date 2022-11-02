As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) offers stability

The closing price of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) was $59.13 for the day, up 1.67% from the previous closing price of $58.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 753852 shares were traded. SEAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.50.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SEAS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 26, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $92.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 when Swanson Marc sold 4,000 shares for $48.75 per share. The transaction valued at 195,000 led to the insider holds 162,129 shares of the business.

Swanson Marc sold 4,000 shares of SEAS for $216,680 on Sep 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 166,129 shares after completing the transaction at $54.17 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Finazzo Christopher L., who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, bought 8,950 shares for $55.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 501,086 and bolstered with 72,221 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SeaWorld’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEAS has reached a high of $76.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.68.

Shares Statistics:

SEAS traded an average of 928.02K shares per day over the past three months and 645.56k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.37M. Shares short for SEAS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.95M with a Short Ratio of 3.62, compared to 5.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.19% and a Short% of Float of 13.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.69 and a low estimate of $1.29, while EPS last year was $1.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.18, with high estimates of $2.55 and low estimates of $1.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.79 and $2.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.24. EPS for the following year is $4.94, with 9 analysts recommending between $6.05 and $3.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $516M to a low estimate of $485M. As of the current estimate, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $341.39M, an estimated increase of 47.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $597.69M, an increase of 14.70% less than the figure of $47.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $622M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $577.7M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5B, up 16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.9B and the low estimate is $1.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.