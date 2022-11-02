As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Tango Therapeutics Inc. (TNGX) offers stability

Tango Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX) closed the day trading at $7.83 down -2.61% from the previous closing price of $8.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 667270 shares were traded. TNGX stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.67.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TNGX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.80 and its Current Ratio is at 9.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 20, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 when Boxer Capital, LLC bought 70,000 shares for $4.65 per share. The transaction valued at 325,227 led to the insider holds 7,123,642 shares of the business.

Boxer Capital, LLC bought 50,000 shares of TNGX for $221,640 on Oct 12. The 10% Owner now owns 268,524 shares after completing the transaction at $4.43 per share. On Oct 11, another insider, Boxer Capital, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 117,000 shares for $4.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 497,706 and bolstered with 218,524 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 28.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNGX has reached a high of $14.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.12.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TNGX traded about 215.90K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TNGX traded about 234.62k shares per day. A total of 87.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.63M. Insiders hold about 15.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TNGX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.67M with a Short Ratio of 5.09, compared to 1.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.90% and a Short% of Float of 3.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.2 and -$1.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.35. EPS for the following year is -$1.66, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.2 and -$2.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TNGX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.04M, down -39.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34M and the low estimate is $18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.