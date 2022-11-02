Considering Equinor ASA (EQNR) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) closed at $37.20 in the last session, up 2.54% from day before closing price of $36.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2846585 shares were traded. EQNR stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.82.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EQNR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Equinor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQNR has reached a high of $42.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.69.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EQNR traded on average about 3.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.15M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 3.19B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 909.93M. Insiders hold about 67.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EQNR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.48M with a Short Ratio of 1.81, compared to 8.85M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EQNR is 1.31, which was 0.47 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.05.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQNR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $100.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $100.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $87.21B, up 15.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $127.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $161.01B and the low estimate is $93.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.