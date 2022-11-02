Considering KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE: KAR) closed at $14.84 in the last session, up 2.13% from day before closing price of $14.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 841512 shares were traded. KAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.63.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KAR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 28, 2022, Northcoast Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Kestner Michael T. bought 5,000 shares for $14.70 per share. The transaction valued at 73,500 led to the insider holds 10,922 shares of the business.

HALLETT JAMES P bought 100,000 shares of KAR for $1,315,000 on May 11. The Executive Chairman now owns 626,142 shares after completing the transaction at $13.15 per share. On May 11, another insider, HOWELL J MARK, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,300 shares for $13.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 198,900 and bolstered with 15,300 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KAR has reached a high of $22.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.28.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KAR traded on average about 1.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 950.8k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 119.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.85M. Shares short for KAR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.82M with a Short Ratio of 7.93, compared to 7.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.44% and a Short% of Float of 9.01%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for KAR, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 18, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 27, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2642:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.56 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $0.54.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $377.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $392M to a low estimate of $365.5M. As of the current estimate, KAR Auction Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $585.4M, an estimated decrease of -35.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $391.34M, a decrease of -26.90% over than the figure of -$35.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $414.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $370.7M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.25B, down -31.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.93B and the low estimate is $1.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.