FAF (First American Financial Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) closed at $50.44 in the last session, up 0.08% from day before closing price of $50.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 796928 shares were traded. FAF stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.93.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FAF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on April 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $74 from $97 previously.

On February 02, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $93.

On May 03, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $78.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on May 03, 2021, with a $78 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Leavell Christopher Michael sold 39,206 shares for $59.61 per share. The transaction valued at 2,336,913 led to the insider holds 166,465 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FAF has reached a high of $81.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.82.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FAF traded on average about 604.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 709.35k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 107.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.55M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FAF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.89M with a Short Ratio of 6.13, compared to 2.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.69% and a Short% of Float of 3.14%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FAF is 2.08, which was 1.80 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.03.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.8 and a low estimate of $1.53, while EPS last year was $2.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.56, with high estimates of $1.7 and low estimates of $1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.94 and $5.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.1. EPS for the following year is $6.56, with 7 analysts recommending between $8.01 and $5.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FAF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.22B, down -10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.85B and the low estimate is $7.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.