HEPS (D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $0.75 in the prior trading day, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) closed at $0.76, up 1.33%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 594286 shares were traded. HEPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HEPS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 04, 2021, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.

On July 27, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $15.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on July 27, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HEPS has reached a high of $5.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9121, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3594.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 471.12K shares per day over the past 3-months and 189.21k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 323.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.60M. Insiders hold about 76.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HEPS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.02M with a Short Ratio of 5.17, compared to 2.65M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.75 and a low estimate of -$0.75, while EPS last year was -$1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.32, with high estimates of -$2.32 and low estimates of -$2.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.85 and -$7.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.09. EPS for the following year is -$6.7, with 5 analysts recommending between -$4.08 and -$9.11.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $3B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3B to a low estimate of $3B. As of the current estimate, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s year-ago sales were $1.75B, an estimated increase of 70.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.22B, an increase of 94.10% over than the figure of $70.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.22B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HEPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.56B, up 65.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.51B and the low estimate is $15.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 46.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.