How is Matterport Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MTTR) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $3.49 in the prior trading day, Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) closed at $3.42, down -2.01%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2987478 shares were traded. MTTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6488 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3650.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MTTR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 03, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $6.

On April 19, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $9.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on April 19, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Krikorian Jason sold 213,823 shares for $4.18 per share. The transaction valued at 893,609 led to the insider holds 17,650,164 shares of the business.

Krikorian Jason sold 368,255 shares of MTTR for $1,555,767 on Sep 14. The Director now owns 17,863,987 shares after completing the transaction at $4.22 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Krikorian Jason, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 330,670 shares for $4.53 each. As a result, the insider received 1,497,075 and left with 18,232,242 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTTR has reached a high of $37.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0114, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6874.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.77M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 283.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 272.41M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MTTR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 36.26M with a Short Ratio of 6.35, compared to 32.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.86% and a Short% of Float of 15.70%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $131.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $118.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $127.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $111.17M, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $178.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $212.12M and the low estimate is $137.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.